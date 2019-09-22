Insights Network (INSTAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $171.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Insights Network has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $171.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

