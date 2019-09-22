Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innospec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Innospec currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Innospec has a 52-week low of $53.07 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Brian Watt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $252,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,054.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 94.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

