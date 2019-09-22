Ink (INK) Price Tops $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Ink has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $13,621.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Exmo, CoinEgg and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00202364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.10 or 0.01175905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00090449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Coinrail, ZB.COM, LBank, CoinBene, Gate.io, HitBTC, CoinEgg, TOPBTC, Exmo, EXX, Exrates and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

