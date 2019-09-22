Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Receives $11.52 Average Target Price from Analysts

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.35. 14,874,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,182,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50. Infosys has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $218.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.51 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $1,834,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,672,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,301,000 after buying an additional 32,473 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,095,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 341,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

