IMC Chicago LLC Takes $463,000 Position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPL shares. Argus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Shares of BPL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.02. 7,908,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,895. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $42.65.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,143.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,090. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

