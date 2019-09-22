IMC Chicago LLC Takes $1 Million Position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the first quarter valued at $775,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 27.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 6.5% in the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 63,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Dow30 alerts:

NYSEARCA:DDM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,818. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 1 year low of $32.81 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.