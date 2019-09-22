IMC Chicago LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDOW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 339.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 397.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 44.4% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $105.25. 470,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,384. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.46. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $115.22.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

