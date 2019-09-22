IMC Chicago LLC Invests $531,000 in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at $92,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after buying an additional 159,270 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 335,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 217,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,067,000.

Shares of XME traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.55. 2,550,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,382. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0952 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

