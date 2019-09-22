IMC Chicago LLC Acquires Shares of 26,695 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises 0.0% of IMC Chicago LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.45. The stock had a trading volume of 84,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,673. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.