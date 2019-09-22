IMC Chicago LLC Acquires Shares of 21,884 Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 38,606 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TECS traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $10.99. 867,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,651. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $35.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.

