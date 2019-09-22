ICONIQ Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ICONIQ Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 30.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,897 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,852,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,108,000 after purchasing an additional 526,721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,027,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,613,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,758 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,324,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,488 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,914,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,647,589. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01.

