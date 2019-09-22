Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 522.50 ($6.83).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWDN. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of HWDN traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 562.80 ($7.35). 3,314,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 577.40 ($7.54). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 540.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 513.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

