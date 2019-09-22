Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.40 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.60.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HNL. Cormark cut their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.75 to C$2.35 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. GMP Securities downgraded Horizon North Logistics from a hold rating to a reduce rating and cut their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.75.

Shares of HNL stock opened at C$1.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.77. The company has a market cap of $188.58 million and a PE ratio of -32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41. Horizon North Logistics has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$3.27.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$104.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$113.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon North Logistics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Horizon North Logistics’s payout ratio is -235.29%.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

