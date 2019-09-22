Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Tops $430,855.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Honest has a market capitalization of $430,855.00 and $119.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Honest has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Honest token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00203003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.27 or 0.01184621 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00090422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017996 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,022,073 tokens. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.