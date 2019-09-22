Homeserve’s (HSV) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HSV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut Homeserve to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 982 ($12.83) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Homeserve from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,157 ($15.12).

Get Homeserve alerts:

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 1,170 ($15.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.22. Homeserve has a fifty-two week low of GBX 847.50 ($11.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,275 ($16.66). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,127.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In related news, insider Stella David acquired 28,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) per share, for a total transaction of £325,122.75 ($424,830.46). Also, insider David Bower sold 31,779 shares of Homeserve stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,183 ($15.46), for a total value of £375,945.57 ($491,239.47). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,422 shares of company stock valued at $32,542,583.

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.