Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,410,000 after buying an additional 3,517,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $942,353,000 after buying an additional 2,316,574 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $197,884,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $147,976,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,041.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 673,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $141,496,000 after buying an additional 614,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus set a $240.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.67. 7,071,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,143. The stock has a market cap of $249.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.89.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

