Hive Project (HVN) Price Tops $0.0244 on Exchanges

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Hive Project token can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Hive Project has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and $18,975.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive Project has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00203839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.68 or 0.01192540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00090825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018119 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hive Project Profile

Hive Project was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,956,776 tokens. Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net . The official website for Hive Project is www.hive-project.net

Buying and Selling Hive Project

Hive Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

