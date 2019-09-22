HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

HENKY stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

