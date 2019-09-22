HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €45.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.19 ($49.06).

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €43.62 ($50.72) on Wednesday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a fifty-two week high of €52.45 ($60.99). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

