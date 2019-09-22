Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Critical Survey

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Healthequity alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Healthequity and Exela Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthequity 0 0 10 1 3.09 Exela Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Healthequity presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.38%. Exela Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 389.13%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Healthequity.

Volatility and Risk

Healthequity has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Healthequity and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthequity 28.13% 11.77% 10.89% Exela Technologies -11.25% N/A -7.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthequity and Exela Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthequity $287.24 million 14.97 $73.90 million $0.95 64.09 Exela Technologies $1.59 billion 0.13 -$162.52 million ($0.77) -1.79

Healthequity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthequity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Healthequity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Healthequity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Healthequity beats Exela Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers health reimbursement and flexible spending arrangements solutions; and Employee Retirement Income Security Act's plan administration and investment services. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.