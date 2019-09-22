Head-To-Head Contrast: Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) versus DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DASAN Zhone Solutions and Sonim Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DASAN Zhone Solutions 0.43% 8.37% 3.29% Sonim Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares DASAN Zhone Solutions and Sonim Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DASAN Zhone Solutions $282.35 million 0.77 $2.77 million $0.20 50.85 Sonim Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DASAN Zhone Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Sonim Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Sonim Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 66.1% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DASAN Zhone Solutions and Sonim Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DASAN Zhone Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sonim Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00

DASAN Zhone Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 94.20%. Sonim Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 351.17%. Given Sonim Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonim Technologies is more favorable than DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Summary

DASAN Zhone Solutions beats Sonim Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPONs; and 10G passive optical networks and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units, as well as broadband copper access based on very-high-bit-rate DSL and G. fast technology. The company was formerly known as Zhone Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. as a result of merger with Dasan Network Solutions, Inc. in September 2016. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

