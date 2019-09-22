Head-To-Head Comparison: Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) vs. Minco Capital (NYSE:MGHCF)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Minco Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $18.63 billion 0.82 $2.60 billion $1.52 6.89 Minco Capital N/A N/A -$4.94 million N/A N/A

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Freeport-McMoRan and Minco Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 0 8 5 0 2.38 Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus target price of $13.68, indicating a potential upside of 30.68%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Minco Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.5% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Minco Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Minco Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 4.11% 4.08% 1.69% Minco Capital N/A -12.60% -12.42%

Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Minco Capital does not pay a dividend. Freeport-McMoRan pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Minco Capital on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona; and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. The South America Mining segment includes Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The Indonesia Mining segment handles the operations of Grasberg minerals district that produces copper concentrate that contains significant quantities of gold and silver. The Molybdenum Mines segment includes the Henderson underground mine and Climax open-pit mine, both in Colorado. The Rod and Refining segment consists of copper conversion facilities located in North America, and includes a refinery, rod mills, and a specialty copper products facility. The Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining segment smelts and refines copper concentrate and markets refined copper and precious metals in slimes. The Corporate, Other, and Eliminations segment consists of other mining and eliminations, oil and gas operations, and other corporate and elimination items. The company was founded by James R. Moffett on November 10, 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. It invests in privately and publicly traded companies. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.