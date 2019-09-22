HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,247 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of HD Supply worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,175,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HD Supply by 22,502.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,702,548 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in HD Supply by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,525,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,501,000 after buying an additional 1,679,487 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HD Supply by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,369,000 after buying an additional 707,576 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HDS traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $39.04. 1,136,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HD Supply to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $29,903,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

