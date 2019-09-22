HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 9,319 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.56. 35,062,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,975,799. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

