HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 76,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 335,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $39.68.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.