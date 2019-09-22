HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 164.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 927.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.04. 2,104,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,984. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $154.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.15.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

