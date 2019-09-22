HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 840 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

IWN traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $121.32. The company had a trading volume of 843,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.52. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $136.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

