HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $9.42 Million in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 296,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,000. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises approximately 0.9% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.25% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 17.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,079,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,029 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,493,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,603,000 after buying an additional 297,073 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at $5,692,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at $4,589,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,615,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,782,000 after buying an additional 147,732 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. 1,413,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,511. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

