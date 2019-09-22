HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 72,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Bank of America by 59.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 542,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after buying an additional 201,832 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 43.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 26,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 167,359,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,948,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

