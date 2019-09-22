HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 3,483 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,877 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $7,710,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 680,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,980,000 after acquiring an additional 135,042 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $3,652,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,546,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435,034. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average of $81.97. The company has a market cap of $214.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

