GXChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.32 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00004715 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, QBTC, OTCBTC and BigONE. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $30.67 million and $8.32 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,874,081 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en . GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bit-Z, DragonEX, QBTC, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Huobi and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

