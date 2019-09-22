GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 40.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

