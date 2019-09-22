Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €57.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.91 ($78.97).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €56.38 ($65.56) on Wednesday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €51.92.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

