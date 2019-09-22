GoHelpFund (HELP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48,744.00

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One GoHelpFund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $48,744.00 and $33,733.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00202942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.01192884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017937 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

