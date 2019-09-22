Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GLOB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen set a $116.00 target price on shares of Globant and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Globant from a hold rating to a reduce rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.09.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 0.88. Globant has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $112.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. Globant had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Globant will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Globant during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

