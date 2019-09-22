Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,443,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,475. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.65.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total value of $109,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $1,924,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

