Glazer Capital LLC Takes Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 542,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,431,000. Fiserv comprises 5.7% of Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Fiserv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 177.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 147.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

FISV stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.08. 3,324,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,596. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.16. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $109.92.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $2,591,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,118,310.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,713,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

