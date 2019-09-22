Glazer Capital LLC Reduces Position in ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 (OTCMKTS:CTACU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 (OTCMKTS:CTACU) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,465 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 by 29.5% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 474,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 108,174 shares in the last quarter.

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 stock remained flat at $$10.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in La Jolla, California.

