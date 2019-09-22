Glazer Capital LLC Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in Pure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACQU)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACQU) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Pure Acquisition were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cowen Inc. increased its position in Pure Acquisition by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 323,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 69,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pure Acquisition alerts:

PACQU stock remained flat at $$10.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. Pure Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

Pure Acquisition Corp. focuses on the opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.