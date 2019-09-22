Glazer Capital LLC Has $4.79 Million Position in TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:TKKSU)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its position in TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:TKKSU) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 628,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

TKKSU stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,928. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

