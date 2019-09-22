Glazer Capital LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Trinity Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:TMCXU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Trinity Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:TMCXU) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Trinity Merger Corp. Units were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cowen Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Merger Corp. Units by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 135,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMCXU traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 29,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,961. Trinity Merger Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67.

Trinity Merger Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination candidates with a real estate component. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

