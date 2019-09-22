GENFIT S A/ADR’s (NASDAQ:GNFT) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

GENFIT S A/ADR’s (NASDAQ:GNFT) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 23rd. GENFIT S A/ADR had issued 6,150,000 shares in its public offering on March 27th. The total size of the offering was $124,968,000 based on an initial share price of $20.32. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GNFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright set a $72.00 price objective on GENFIT S A/ADR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GENFIT S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $17.55 on Friday. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GENFIT S A/ADR by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $889,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. 10.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

