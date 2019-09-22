Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and $4.18 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00202942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.01192884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017937 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 8,540,209 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, DEx.top and The Rock Trading. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

