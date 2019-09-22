GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.44. GameStop shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 11,629,620 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price target on GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on GameStop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.
The stock has a market cap of $401.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2,168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter.
About GameStop (NYSE:GME)
GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.
