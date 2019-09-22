GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.44. GameStop shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 11,629,620 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price target on GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on GameStop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

The stock has a market cap of $401.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2,168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

