Function X Price Tops $0.28 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $29.33 million and approximately $271,931.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00028744 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00141671 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000890 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,097.11 or 1.00278916 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000728 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001649 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,945,455 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

