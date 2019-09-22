Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Front Yard Residential has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.6% per year over the last three years. Front Yard Residential has a payout ratio of 272.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
RESI stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 551,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,090. The company has a market capitalization of $622.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. Front Yard Residential has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.
In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 213,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,570,432.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,917 shares of company stock worth $3,047,892. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Front Yard Residential
Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.
