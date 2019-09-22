Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Front Yard Residential has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.6% per year over the last three years. Front Yard Residential has a payout ratio of 272.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

RESI stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 551,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,090. The company has a market capitalization of $622.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. Front Yard Residential has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.66 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Front Yard Residential will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 213,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,570,432.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,917 shares of company stock worth $3,047,892. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

