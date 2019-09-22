Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.40.

FOXF opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $75,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,484.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,369. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 10.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

