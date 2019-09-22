FLIP (FLP) Price Tops $0.0110 on Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, FLIP has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. FLIP has a market capitalization of $617,380.00 and $756.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00202791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.64 or 0.01186700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00089854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

