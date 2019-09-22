First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV owned 0.15% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 130,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,353. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $56.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

