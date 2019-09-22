FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM)

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:ZAM opened at GBX 5.38 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.79. Zambeef Products has a 52 week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

Zambeef Products Company Profile

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia and internationally. It operates through 14 divisions: Beef, Chicken, Pork, Crops, Stockfeed, Eggs, Fish, Milk and Dairy, Edible Oils, Mill and Bakery, Leather and Shoe, Master Meats (Nigeria), and Master Meats (Ghana).

